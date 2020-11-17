wrestling / News
Impact News: Update on Taya Valkyrie & Ethan Page’s Contracts, Last Week’s Backstage Segments Online
– Taya Valkyrie and Ethan Page’s Impact Wrestling contracts are set to expire at the end of the year, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that both deals are believed to be up as of the end of December, something that Page aluuded to in his most recent vlog. This does not necessarily mean that they are leaving obviously, as they could always come to terms on a new deal.
– The weekly compilation of backstage segments from the latest episode of Impact Wrestling are online. You can check it out below:
