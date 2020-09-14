Impact News: Updated Lineup For Tomorrow’s Episode, EC3 Doing Virtual Signing

– Impact Wrestling has a busy lineup for tomorrow’s episode on AXS TV and Twitch. The updated lineup for the show is as follows:

* The North, Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. The Rascalz & Motor City Machine Guns

* Kimber Lee and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kylie Rae and Susie

* Brian Myers vs. Willie Mack

* Kiera Hogan vs. Taya Valkyrie

* XXXL vs. The Deaners

* The Whole F’n Talk Show With Rob Van Dam & Katie Forbes

* Tenille Dashwood returns

– EC3 is doing a virtual signing tonight for Rack Attack Promotions. You can find out more here.