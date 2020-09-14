wrestling / News

Impact News: Updated Lineup For Tomorrow’s Episode, EC3 Doing Virtual Signing

September 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 9-15-20

– Impact Wrestling has a busy lineup for tomorrow’s episode on AXS TV and Twitch. The updated lineup for the show is as follows:

* The North, Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. The Rascalz & Motor City Machine Guns
* Kimber Lee and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kylie Rae and Susie
* Brian Myers vs. Willie Mack
* Kiera Hogan vs. Taya Valkyrie
* XXXL vs. The Deaners
* The Whole F’n Talk Show With Rob Van Dam & Katie Forbes
* Tenille Dashwood returns

– EC3 is doing a virtual signing tonight for Rack Attack Promotions. You can find out more here.

