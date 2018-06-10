Various News: Impact Uses NJPW Footage For Press Conference, Highlights of Dominion, Young Bucks Announce New Record

– Impact Wrestling held a Slammiversary press conference last week in Toronto featuring Austin Aries, Madison Rayne, Moose and more. The show also revealed that Taiji Ishimori would be returning, although he is Bone Soldier in Bullet Club in NJPW. The video package announcing his return showed footage from NJPW of him.

Here’s the Slammiversary card:

* Austin Aries (c) vs. Moose (Impact World Championship)

* Su Yung (c) vs. Madison Rayne (Impact World Championship)

* Taiji Ishimori vs. TBD

* Johnny Impact vs. TBD

– NJPW has posted a video with highlights from Dominion:

– The Young Bucks revealed that the Golden Elite shirts have set a record since they went on sale.