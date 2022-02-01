Impact News: Company Reportedly Very Happy With Last Week’s Ratings, TNA Bound For Glory 2006 Streaming

– Impact Wrestling is reportedly quite happy following the ratings spike for last week’s episode. As reported yesterday, last Thursday’s show drew a 0.05 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 182,000 viewers, the latter of which was the best number for the show since February of 2021.

According to PWInsider internally the company was very pleased as the feeling had been that while all the other viewership metrics such as digital and international were trending up, the terrestrial domestic rating was the lone holdout.

– Impact is streaming the first part of Bound For Glory 2006 for their TNA Tuesday-themed livestreams, and you can see it below: