wrestling / News
Impact News: Company Reportedly Very Happy With Last Week’s Ratings, TNA Bound For Glory 2006 Streaming
February 1, 2022 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling is reportedly quite happy following the ratings spike for last week’s episode. As reported yesterday, last Thursday’s show drew a 0.05 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 182,000 viewers, the latter of which was the best number for the show since February of 2021.
According to PWInsider internally the company was very pleased as the feeling had been that while all the other viewership metrics such as digital and international were trending up, the terrestrial domestic rating was the lone holdout.
– Impact is streaming the first part of Bound For Glory 2006 for their TNA Tuesday-themed livestreams, and you can see it below:
More Trending Stories
- Shane McMahon Rumored to Have Booked Men’s Royal Rumble Match, Receiving Heat Backstage
- Bron Breakker Makes Fun of Dolph Ziggler, Ziggler Threatens to Take WWE NXT Title From Breakker
- Nia Jax Reveals She Declined Offer to Participate in WWE Royal Rumble, Felt Offer Was a Slap in the Face
- Royal Rumble Matches Reportedly Affected By Triple H & TJ Wilson’s Absences