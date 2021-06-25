Impact News: Violent By Design Retain Tag Titles on Impact, Chris Bey Minds His Own Business

Violent By Design had a war on their hands, but they were able to walk away from the main event of Impact Wrestling with their tag title reign intact. Joe Doering and Deaner faced Eddie Edwards and Satoshi Kojima and picked up the win; you can check out a clip from the match below.

– Impact Wrestling shared a video from tonight’s Impact with Chris Bey addressing why he didn’t get involved in the attack by Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju and Shera on Josh Alexander, Trey Miguel and Petey Williams last week. Bey said he was minding his own business, as you can see below: