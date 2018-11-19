Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Impact News: More VIP Packages Available For Impact Homecoming, Rob Van Dam Vs. Joey Ryan Full Match, Tessa Blanchard Photo Shoot

November 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Homecoming

– Impact Wrestling has announced that they’ve added fifteen more VIP packages for Impact Homecoming as the initial set sold out quickly. You can see Impact’s announcement below. The VIP packages first went on sale on Monday:

– Tessa Blanchard did a photo shoot with Pentagon Jr. and Fenix for The Crash. You can see the pic below:

– Impact released the following full match between Joey Ryan and Rob Van Dam from TNA Turning Point 2012:

