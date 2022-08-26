wrestling / News

Impact News: VXT Defeat Jordynne Grace & Mia Yim On Impact Wrestling, Killer Kelly Chokes Out Tasha Steelz

August 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– VXT picked up a win against Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim in tag team action on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo beat Grace and Yim on tonight’s show ahead of Purrazzo’s match with Masha Slamovich on next week’s show, which will determine the #1 contendership for Grace’s Knockouts Championship at Bound For Glory:

– Killer Kelly’s aim is staying on Tasha Steelz, and she snuck up behind the former Knockouts Champion on tonight’s show and choked her out backstage:

