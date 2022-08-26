wrestling / News
Impact News: VXT Defeat Jordynne Grace & Mia Yim On Impact Wrestling, Killer Kelly Chokes Out Tasha Steelz
– VXT picked up a win against Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim in tag team action on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo beat Grace and Yim on tonight’s show ahead of Purrazzo’s match with Masha Slamovich on next week’s show, which will determine the #1 contendership for Grace’s Knockouts Championship at Bound For Glory:
The Knockouts World Tag Team Champions are in the house! @ImChelseaGreen @DeonnaPurrazzo #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/mZ9sM3KWZI
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 26, 2022
.@JordynneGrace just slapped the taste out of @DeonnaPurrazzo's mouth! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/i5pYPQscNB
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 26, 2022
Right when @JordynneGrace and @MiaYim were picking up some steam @ImChelseaGreen stopped the momentum! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/pOzAlgfloA
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 26, 2022
– Killer Kelly’s aim is staying on Tasha Steelz, and she snuck up behind the former Knockouts Champion on tonight’s show and choked her out backstage:
.@RealTSteelz was talking SMACK until @Kelly_WP showed up!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/pm9Gx5DXNm
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 26, 2022
