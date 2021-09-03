wrestling / News
Impact News: W. Morrissey Aligns With Moose, TJP Reunites With Fallah Bahh
– W. Morrissey and Moose formed a temporary alliance on this week’s Impact Wrestling to deal with Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards. On Thursday’s episode, Morrissey talked in a backstage interview with Gia Miller about how he respects the way that Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards openly hate each other, but that Callihan shouldn’t have gotten involved in his business.
Moose showed up and said he agreed with Morrissey on everything he’s said and doesn’t want to be friends, but thinks they should ally with each other to deal with Edwards and Callihan. This led to Moose luring Eddie to the ring later in the show and Morrissey coming out to attack him:
.@TheMooseNation has agreed with everything @TheCaZXL has said since he arrived in IMPACT. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/VevewV5Slv
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 3, 2021
– TJP reunited with Fallah Bahh on tonight’s show. Bahh has been teaming with No Way, and TJP approached them after their loss to Decay and said that he’s cool with Bahh. After a bit of assessment, he decidd that No Way is cool as well. They are headed to Swinger’s Palace on next week’s show.
.@FALLAH1, @MegaTJP and @LevyValenz are all cool. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/ySBXTpMrdl
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 3, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Britt Baker Signing Contract Extension With AEW
- AEW All Out Media Call: Tony Khan On CM Punk Creative, Surprise For Casino Battle Royale, Women’s Division, More
- Rumored Reason for PAC’s Absence From AEW All Out Said To Be Similar To Sasha Banks
- More WWE NXT Wrestlers Said To Be ‘On The Chopping Block’, Including Veterans