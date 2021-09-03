Impact News: W. Morrissey Aligns With Moose, TJP Reunites With Fallah Bahh

– W. Morrissey and Moose formed a temporary alliance on this week’s Impact Wrestling to deal with Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards. On Thursday’s episode, Morrissey talked in a backstage interview with Gia Miller about how he respects the way that Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards openly hate each other, but that Callihan shouldn’t have gotten involved in his business.

Moose showed up and said he agreed with Morrissey on everything he’s said and doesn’t want to be friends, but thinks they should ally with each other to deal with Edwards and Callihan. This led to Moose luring Eddie to the ring later in the show and Morrissey coming out to attack him:

– TJP reunited with Fallah Bahh on tonight’s show. Bahh has been teaming with No Way, and TJP approached them after their loss to Decay and said that he’s cool with Bahh. After a bit of assessment, he decidd that No Way is cool as well. They are headed to Swinger’s Palace on next week’s show.