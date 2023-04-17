New Impact World Champion Steve Maclin Sets His Sights On Both Nick Aldis, Josh Alexander

Speaking recently with Busted Open Radio, Steve Maclin shared his future goals in the wake of his victory over KUSHIDA at last night’s IMPACT Rebellion (per Wrestling Inc). Having taken the title left vacant by an injured Josh Alexander, Maclin stated he wants to cement his title hold by defeating the former champ once his recovery is completed. After a post-fight confrontation with Nick Aldis at the show, Maclin also laid out a roadmap for Aldis to challenge for the belt if he so chooses. You can read a few highlights from Maclin and listen to the full episode below.

On his hopes to go toe-to-toe with Alexander: “The pressure for me at the most is holding onto this until Josh Alexander comes back healthy. Because that’s the one man I want to face because I wanted to beat the longest-reigning Impact World Champion here in Toronto for the world title that I now have. So when Josh is healthy, that’s the man I’m looking to.”

On Aldis’ indication that he wants his own shot at the title: “It’s good to have another former world champion to have to beat down the line. So whenever he gets his opportunity and he is the number one contender, and hopefully he earns that and doesn’t think he can waltz in, he’s got to go in there and work just like everybody here does, just like I did.”