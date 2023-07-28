Impact World Title Match Set For IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United 2

Alex Shelley will defend the Impact World Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi at IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United 2. It was announced on Thursday night that Shelley will defend his championship against the NJPW star. A video was posted in which Shelley laid out the challenge to Tanahashi.

IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United 2 takes place on August 20th in Philadelphia.

