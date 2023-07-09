Impact World Title Match Set For FWE’s September Show

Alex Shelley will defend the Impact World Championship at FWE’s show in September. The promotion announced on Sunday that Shelley will defend his title against Vinny Pacifico at their September 9th event, as you can see below.

Before that, Shelley is set to defend his title against Nick Aldis at Slammiversary next weekend. It’s not clear if Aldis will take Shelly’s place at FWE if the title changes hands at Slammiversary, or if Shelly will compete against Pacifico without the title on the line.