Impact Wresting Rating Ticks Up, Viewership Down

– Impact Wrestling saw a bump in the ratings this week, while the viewership was down from last week. Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.04 rating in the 18 -49 demographic and 116,000 viewers, up a tick and down 5% respectively from last week’s 0.03 demo ratring and 122,000 viewers. The rating was the best since the November 8th episode had a 0.05; meanwhile, the audience rating was the lowest since the November 15th episode had 101,000 viewers.

Impact ranked #150 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.