Various News: Impact Wrestler Calls Out Scarlett Bordeaux, First Episode of NJPW Podcast, Updated ROH War of the Worlds Cards

April 27, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– After it was announced that Scarlett Bordeaux will host a live Smoke Show segment at Impact Rebellion. Rohit Raju called out Impact for “handing” her a spot on the show while he hasn’t been on PPV in two years. He wrote:

– The first episode of NJPW’s English podcast is now online featuring NJPW Announcer Chris Charlton and General Manager (International Division) Michael Craven.

– Here are the updated cards for ROH’s War of the Worlds tour:

Buffalo, New York (May 8)

* Guerrillas of Destiny (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal (ROH World Tag Team Championship)
* Villain Enterprises (c) vs. Jeff Cobb, Yuji Nagata, and Satoshi Kojima (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)
* Bandido vs. Flip Gordon
* Rush vs. Silas Young
* Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams vs. EVIL and SANADA
* Shane Taylor vs. Hikuleo
* Alex Coughlin vs. PJ Black
* Vinny Marseglia and TK O’Ryan vs. Karl Fredericks and Clark Connors

Toronto, Ontario (May 9)

* Matt Taven (c) vs. PCO (ROH World Championship)
* The Briscoes vs. Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams
* Yuji Nagata vs. Silas Young
* Jay Lethal vs. Satoshi Kojima
* Jeff Cobb vs. Brody King vs. Hirooki Goto vs. Shane Taylor
* PJ Black vs. Rush
* Alex Coughlin and Karl Fredericks and Clark Conners vs. Guerrillas of Destiny and Hikuleo
* Vinny Marseglia and TK O’Ryan vs. EVIL and SANADA

Grand Rapids, Michigan (May 10)

* The Kingdom vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny & Hikuleo
* Jeff Cobb, Jay Lethal, Yuji Nagata, Hirooki Goto, and Satoshi Kojima vs. Bully Ray, Shane Taylor, The Briscoes, and Silas Young
* Rush vs. Tracy Williams vs. Eli Isom vs. PJ Black (Winner earns future ROH title shot)
* PCO vs. Mark Haskins
* Kelly Klein (c) vs. Stacy Shadows (ROH Women of Honor World Championship)
* EVIL and SANADA vs. The Bouncers
* Cheeseburger vs. Clark Connors
* Coast 2 Coast vs. Alex Coughlin & Karl Fredericks

Chicago, Illinois (May 12 – TV Taping)

* The Guerrillas of Destiny vs. The Briscoes (Non-Title Match)
* EVIL and SANADA vs. Satoshi Kojima and Yuji Nagata

