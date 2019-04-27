wrestling / News
Various News: Impact Wrestler Calls Out Scarlett Bordeaux, First Episode of NJPW Podcast, Updated ROH War of the Worlds Cards
– After it was announced that Scarlett Bordeaux will host a live Smoke Show segment at Impact Rebellion. Rohit Raju called out Impact for “handing” her a spot on the show while he hasn’t been on PPV in two years. He wrote:
My second year @IMPACTWRESTLING and I haven't been on one major PPV, no t-shirts, and ZERO love for the DHS. Yet here we are GIVING @Lady_Scarlett13
a spot on the PPV to do that hot garbage Smoke Show. Truly "well deserved". YOU DON'T BELONG IN THE RING! What a joke!! https://t.co/Jy3mn9K9Ga
— Rohit Raju/Hakim Zane (@HakimZane) April 27, 2019
— Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) April 27, 2019
– The first episode of NJPW’s English podcast is now online featuring NJPW Announcer Chris Charlton and General Manager (International Division) Michael Craven.
– Here are the updated cards for ROH’s War of the Worlds tour:
Buffalo, New York (May 8)
* Guerrillas of Destiny (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal (ROH World Tag Team Championship)
* Villain Enterprises (c) vs. Jeff Cobb, Yuji Nagata, and Satoshi Kojima (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)
* Bandido vs. Flip Gordon
* Rush vs. Silas Young
* Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams vs. EVIL and SANADA
* Shane Taylor vs. Hikuleo
* Alex Coughlin vs. PJ Black
* Vinny Marseglia and TK O’Ryan vs. Karl Fredericks and Clark Connors
Toronto, Ontario (May 9)
* Matt Taven (c) vs. PCO (ROH World Championship)
* The Briscoes vs. Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams
* Yuji Nagata vs. Silas Young
* Jay Lethal vs. Satoshi Kojima
* Jeff Cobb vs. Brody King vs. Hirooki Goto vs. Shane Taylor
* PJ Black vs. Rush
* Alex Coughlin and Karl Fredericks and Clark Conners vs. Guerrillas of Destiny and Hikuleo
* Vinny Marseglia and TK O’Ryan vs. EVIL and SANADA
Grand Rapids, Michigan (May 10)
* The Kingdom vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny & Hikuleo
* Jeff Cobb, Jay Lethal, Yuji Nagata, Hirooki Goto, and Satoshi Kojima vs. Bully Ray, Shane Taylor, The Briscoes, and Silas Young
* Rush vs. Tracy Williams vs. Eli Isom vs. PJ Black (Winner earns future ROH title shot)
* PCO vs. Mark Haskins
* Kelly Klein (c) vs. Stacy Shadows (ROH Women of Honor World Championship)
* EVIL and SANADA vs. The Bouncers
* Cheeseburger vs. Clark Connors
* Coast 2 Coast vs. Alex Coughlin & Karl Fredericks
Chicago, Illinois (May 12 – TV Taping)
* The Guerrillas of Destiny vs. The Briscoes (Non-Title Match)
* EVIL and SANADA vs. Satoshi Kojima and Yuji Nagata
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Doesn’t Believe Hulk Hogan Is A Racist; Hogan Comments On Changing
- Brock Lesnar Explains Why He Keeps His Contracts With WWE So Short, Tells Big Show Food Poisoning Story
- Eric Bischoff Discusses What Happened With Paul Heyman When Mike Awesome Joined WCW While Still ECW Champion
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Being Asked to Leave Rick Rude’s Funeral, Explains Their Falling Out