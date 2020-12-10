Impact Wrestling Says 750,000 People Watched This Week’s Episode, More Kenny Omega Teased

Impact Wrestling is touting the success of this week’s episode, with Scott D’Amore saying we could see Kenny Omega show up again. The company issued a press release noting that between the airings on AXS TV and Twitch — as well as the encore airings in Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube — the show topped 750,000. Scott D’Amore said, “It is hard to compare apples and oranges, and some digital media provide better watch-data than others, but we feel confident over 750,000 U.S.-based fans watched the episode in the first 24-hours and 1-million fans have clicked on the various highlights we’ve put out on social media.”

You can see the full press release below. The episode of course spiked as a result of AEW’s crossover with Impact, which saw Kenny Omega appear on the show and do an interview where he talked about how he and Don Callis set his AEW World Title win up and teased the idea of going after the Impact World title.

D’Amore also hinted at another Omega appearance, saying, “Don Callis alluded to this being years in the making; paradigm’s don’t shift in one night. See you on Tuesday.”

