Impact Wrestling: Alex Shelley Speaks on Pursuit of World Title, Sha Samuels on Latest Episode of Joe Hendry’s Food Fight
– In a new edition of Impact Wrestling Outside the Ropes, Alex Shelley speaks to Tom Hannifan on his pursuit of the Impact Wrestling World Title. Shelley faces Steve Maclin for the title at Against All Odds. You can check out that video below:
– A new episode of Joe Hendry’s Food Fight is streaming now on Impact! Plus. The latest episode features Sha Samuels. Here’s a synopsis:
“Sha Samuels took issue with Joe Hendry downplaying UK food on last week’s episode so he joins Joe to share some lamb ribs and discuss how he got into wrestling, his moments of doubt and so much more.”
