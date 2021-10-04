Impact Wrestling and AXS TV Announce Bound for Glory Wrestle Week

Impact Wrestling and AXS TV have announced another Wrestle Week of content leading up to Impact’s Bound for Glory PPV on October 23. Here’s a press release:

AXS TV & IMPACT WRESTLING ARE BOUND FOR GLORY© THIS OCTOBER, DELIVERING AN ACTION-PACKED WRESTLE WEEK EVENT FEATURING MOVIES, RETROSPECTIVES & MORE STARTING MONDAY, OCTOBER 18

Highlights Include the Broadcast Premiere of SLAMMIVERSARY© 2021, Bad A$$ Movies With The Good Brothers: Road House, an IMPACT In 60 Profile of IMPACT Champion Christian Cage, the Digital Media Championship Tournament and More

Los Angeles – (October 4, 2021) – AXS TV and IMPACT Wrestling celebrate the long-awaited return of the promotion’s flagship Pay-Per-View event, BOUND FOR GLORY©, with a special edition of Wrestle Week—starting Monday, October 18 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Wrestle Week kicks off on October 18 with the return of Bad A$$ Movies With The Good Brothers, as the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, present Road House. The beloved 1989 action classic stars Patrick Swayze as a tough bouncer alongside Sam Elliott, Keith David and pro-wrestling icon Terry Funk.

Wrestle Week continues on October 21 with the broadcast premiere of the summer sensation SLAMMIVERSARY© 2021, a spectacle that saw Sami Callihan go toe-to-toe with Kenny Omega in a No Disqualification Match for the IMPACT World Championship and Josh Alexander retain the X-Division Champion over four challengers in a classic Ultimate X match.

SLAMMIVERSARY© is followed by an all-new episode of IMPACT!, where the stakes are higher than ever as champions and challengers alike strive to build momentum in the last show before BOUND FOR GLORY©, which airs Saturday, October 23, live on pay-per-view from Las Vegas. After IMPACT!, stay tuned for the premiere of IMPACT In 60: Christian Cage—an in-depth retrospective compiling some of the reigning IMPACT World Champion’s most legendary IMPACT matches, including a look at his first World Championship victory over Jeff Jarrett.

Wrestle Week leads up to the BOUND FOR GLORY© Pay-Per-View on Saturday, October 23, which kicks off at 9 p.m. ET on all PPV providers with This Is BOUND FOR GLORY©—which is loaded with exclusive interviews. COUNTDOWN TO GLORY follows at 9:30 p.m. ET, and includes the culmination of the Digital Media Championship Tournament in a live six-way match to crown the inaugural IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Champion.

Then, at 10 p.m. ET, it’s the moment pro wrestling enthusiasts around the world have been waiting for as BOUND FOR GLORY© is broadcast live from Las Vegas, Nevada. BFG is IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest Pay-Per-View event of the year, headlined by Josh Alexander challenging Christian Cage for the IMPACT World Championship. Josh Alexander in mid-September relinquished the X-Division Championship when he confirmed he was exercising ‘Option C’ for a shot at Christian Cage and the IMPACT World Championship. Also at BOUND FOR GLORY©, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will be in action, as well as the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, Moose, Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards, W. Morrissey, Rhino, Trey Miguel, Matt Cardona and Brian Myers.

BOUND FOR GLORY© is available on Pay-Per-View in North America on InDemand, DISH, DirecTV, Vubiquity, Rogers, Shaw and Sasktel, and around the world digitally via FITE TV (order now).

Wrestle Week Schedule on AXS TV:

· Monday, October 18

-9 pm ET – Bad A$$ Movies With The Good Brothers: Road House

· Thursday, October 21

-3 pm ET – PREMIERE: SLAMMIVERSARY© 2021

-7 pm ET – PREMIERE: BTI: Before the IMPACT!

-8 pm ET – PREMIERE: IMPACT!

-10 pm ET – PREMIERE: IMPACT In 60: Christian Cage

Pay-Per-View Schedule (available digitally and on all PPV providers):

Saturday, October 23

-9-9:30 pm ET – This Is BOUND FOR GLORY

-9:30-10pm ET – COUNTDOWN TO GLORY live

-10 pm ET – BOUND FOR GLORY© 2021 Pay-Per-View

Join @IMPACTWRESTLING on Twitter using #BoundForGlory and #IMPACTonAXSTV.