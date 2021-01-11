wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling and AXS TV’s Wrestle Week Begins Tomorrow
Impact Wrestling and AXS TV will run several days of wrestling content, dubbed ‘Wrestle Week’, starting tomorrow. Here’s the schedule:
Tuesday, January 12:
3 PM: Impact in 60 – Chris Sabin
4 PM: Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory 2020 – Cable broadcast premiere, featuring the following:
* Impact Wrestling World Championship: Eric Young (c) vs. Rich Swann
* Impact Knockouts Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Su Yung
* Impact X Division Championship: Rohit Raju (c) vs. Jordynne Grace vs. TJP vs. Chris Bey vs. Willie Mack vs. Trey Miguel
* Impact Tag Team Championship: Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The Good Brothers vs. The North vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton
* Moose vs. EC3
* Ken Shamrock vs. Eddie Edwards
* 20-wrestler Call Your Shot gauntlet
8 PM: Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, with the following lineup:
* Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson
* Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary
* Kimber Lee vs. Taya Valkyrie
* Tommy Dreamer vs. Deaner
10 PM: Impact in 60 – Hidden Gems
Thursday, January 14
9 PM: This is Hard to Kill
Friday, January 15
8 PM and 10:30 PM – Bad A$$ Movie Night With The Good Brothers – Kickboxer
Saturday, January 16
7 PM – Live Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill Countdown
8 PM – Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill, with the following matches:
* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns
* Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Havok & Nevaeh vs. Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz
* X Division Championship: Manik (c) vs. Rohit Raju vs. Chris Bey
* Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie
* Old School Rules: Eric Young, Joe Doering & Deaner vs. Tommy Dreamer, Rhino & Cousin Jake
* Barbed Wire Massacre: Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan
* The Karate Man vs. Ethan Page
