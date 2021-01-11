Impact Wrestling and AXS TV’s Wrestle Week Begins Tomorrow

Impact Wrestling and AXS TV will run several days of wrestling content, dubbed ‘Wrestle Week’, starting tomorrow. Here’s the schedule:

Tuesday, January 12:

3 PM: Impact in 60 – Chris Sabin

4 PM: Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory 2020 – Cable broadcast premiere, featuring the following:

* Impact Wrestling World Championship: Eric Young (c) vs. Rich Swann

* Impact Knockouts Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Su Yung

* Impact X Division Championship: Rohit Raju (c) vs. Jordynne Grace vs. TJP vs. Chris Bey vs. Willie Mack vs. Trey Miguel

* Impact Tag Team Championship: Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The Good Brothers vs. The North vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

* Moose vs. EC3

* Ken Shamrock vs. Eddie Edwards

* 20-wrestler Call Your Shot gauntlet

8 PM: Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, with the following lineup:

* Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary

* Kimber Lee vs. Taya Valkyrie

* Tommy Dreamer vs. Deaner

10 PM: Impact in 60 – Hidden Gems

Thursday, January 14

9 PM: This is Hard to Kill

Friday, January 15

8 PM and 10:30 PM – Bad A$$ Movie Night With The Good Brothers – Kickboxer

Saturday, January 16

7 PM – Live Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill Countdown

8 PM – Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill, with the following matches:

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns

* Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Havok & Nevaeh vs. Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz

* X Division Championship: Manik (c) vs. Rohit Raju vs. Chris Bey

* Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

* Old School Rules: Eric Young, Joe Doering & Deaner vs. Tommy Dreamer, Rhino & Cousin Jake

* Barbed Wire Massacre: Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan

* The Karate Man vs. Ethan Page