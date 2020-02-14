Impact Wrestling Announces A-Town Beatdown for March in Atlanta

– Impact Wrestling has announced that the promotion will be returning to Atlanta, Georgia with the A-Town Beatdown. This will be a two-night event scheduled for March 6-7. You can check out the full announcement below. Tickets are now available at Live Nation.

IMPACT Wrestling Returns To Atlanta on March 6-7 – Led By Former Atlanta Falcons Player

A-Town Beatdown offers two nights of high-energy, action-packed pro wrestling at the Coca-Cola Roxy, with World Champion Tessa Blanchard, X-Division Champion Ace Austin and others set to compete, starting nightly at 8 p.m. ET

Former NFL player Moose, who switched from football to professional wrestling, returns to Atlanta – one of the cities he played for in the National Football League.

Moose leads the IMPACT Wrestling roster into the two-night A-Town Beatdown, scheduled for March 6-7 at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta. The action starts both nights at 8 p.m. ET, with the doors opening at 7 p.m.

Moose will be joined at the A-Town Beatdown by all of the IMPACT stars, including UFC Hall of Fame member Ken Shamrock, legendary longtime wrestlers Rob Van Dam, Rhino and TJP, plus reigning X-Division Champion Ace Austin, reigning Tag Team Champions The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander), as well as Eddie Edwards, Willie Mack, Johnny Swinger, Joey Ryan, Madison Rayne, Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary and others.

The A-Town Beatdown also will spotlight reigning IMPACT World Champion Tessa Blanchard, a third-generation wrestler and the first-ever female to hold the World Championship of a major pro wrestling company.

Plus, the diverse IMPACT tag team division will be showcased in Atlanta with The Deaners, The Rascalz, the Desi Hit Squad, oVe and more.

Tickets for the A-Town Beatdown are now available at: impac.tw/ATLTIX. The popular-perk-filled IMPACT Titanium Ticket Package also is available for the A-Town Beatdown, which includes commemorative photos, special meet & greet opportunities, and much, much more.

For more information about IMPACT Wrestling, go to: impactwrestling.com