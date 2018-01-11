 

Impact Wrestling Announces Brian Cage Has Joined Their Roster

January 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brian Cage

– Impact Wrestling posted to Twitter announcing that Lucha Underground star Brian Cage has joined their roster. The company shared pictures of Cage at tonight’s Impact Wrestling taping on Twitter, announcing, “We are thrilled to welcome [Cage] to the IMPACT roster.”

You can see the pics below, and the full results from the taping at the link above.

