Impact Wrestling Announces Change to Impact Rebellion Card

– The card for tonight’s Impact Rebellion has been altered with less than six hours to go. Impact announced on Sunday afternoon that the planned live Smoke Show from Scarlett Bordeaux has been changed to a match between Bordeaux and Rohit Raju.

BREAKING: After observing the back and forth on social media, IMPACT management has announced that tonight's Live Smoke Show will be replaced by @Lady_Scarlett13 vs @HakimZane one-on-one! #IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/NZlvYjLsLW — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 28, 2019

The announcement was made after the two traded shots on Twitter following the live Smoke Show announcement. Raju complained that he has yet to be on a major PPV while Impact was giving Bordeaux”a spot on the PPV to do that hot garbage Smoke Show.” He added, “YOU DON’T BELONG IN THE RING! What a joke!!”

That brought out Bordeaux, who challenged Rohit to a match and said to “Man up or b***h out.” You can see the exchange below.

We’ll have live coverage of tonight’s Impact Rebellion starting at 7:45 ET.

My second year @IMPACTWRESTLING and I haven't been on one major PPV, no t-shirts, and ZERO love for the DHS. Yet here we are GIVING @Lady_Scarlett13

a spot on the PPV to do that hot garbage Smoke Show. Truly "well deserved". YOU DON'T BELONG IN THE RING! What a joke!! https://t.co/Jy3mn9K9Ga — Rohit Raju/Hakim Zane (@HakimZane) April 27, 2019