wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Announces Change to Impact Rebellion Card

April 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Rebellion Scarlett Rohit

– The card for tonight’s Impact Rebellion has been altered with less than six hours to go. Impact announced on Sunday afternoon that the planned live Smoke Show from Scarlett Bordeaux has been changed to a match between Bordeaux and Rohit Raju.

The announcement was made after the two traded shots on Twitter following the live Smoke Show announcement. Raju complained that he has yet to be on a major PPV while Impact was giving Bordeaux”a spot on the PPV to do that hot garbage Smoke Show.” He added, “YOU DON’T BELONG IN THE RING! What a joke!!”

That brought out Bordeaux, who challenged Rohit to a match and said to “Man up or b***h out.” You can see the exchange below.

We’ll have live coverage of tonight’s Impact Rebellion starting at 7:45 ET.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Rebellion, Rohit Raju, Scarlett Bordeaux, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading