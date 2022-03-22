wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Announces Competitors for Ultimate X at Multiverse of Matches
– Previously, it was announced that Ultimate X would make its return at next month’s Impact Multiverse of Matches event. Today, Impact Wrestling has announced the competitors for Ultimate X for the upcoming card. X-Division champion Trey Miguel will defend his title against Jordynne Grace, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Vincent, and Mike Bailey.
The Impact Multiverse of Matches event is scheduled for April 1 during WrestleCon 2022 in Dallas, Texas. The event will air live on FITE TV. Here’s the updated lineup:
* The Good Brothers vs. The Briscoes
* Ultimate X Match for X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Vincent vs. Willie Mack vs. Rich Swann vs. Mike Bailey vs. Jordynne Grace
* Jay White vs. Chris Sabin
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Eddie Edwards
* Deonna Purrazzo Champ Champ Challenge
.@IMPACTWRESTLING is coming to @wrestlecon with IMPACT Wrestling: Multiverse of Matches, LIVE Friday, April 1st at 10pm on @FiteTV.
ULTIMATE X RETURNS! @TheTreyMiguel @TheHorrorKingVM @SpeedballBailey @GottaGetSwann @Willie_Mack @JordynneGrace
More: https://t.co/ZjC8KGofBC pic.twitter.com/8joHZJsDAr
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 22, 2022
