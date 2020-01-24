wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Announces Date For Rebellion In April

January 24, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Rebellion

Impact Wrestling has announced that their second annual April event, Rebellion, now has the date of April 19. It will happen at Terminal 5 in New York City and will air live on PPV. The announcement was initially made earlier this month during the Hard to Kill PPV event.

Impact Wrestling, Joseph Lee

