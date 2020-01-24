Impact Wrestling Announces Date For Rebellion In April

Impact Wrestling has announced that their second annual April event, Rebellion, now has the date of April 19. It will happen at Terminal 5 in New York City and will air live on PPV. The announcement was initially made earlier this month during the Hard to Kill PPV event.

Rebellion is coming to Terminal 5 in New York City on April 19th LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/hHnV5wULOd — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 23, 2020