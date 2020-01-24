wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Announces Date For Rebellion In April
January 24, 2020 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced that their second annual April event, Rebellion, now has the date of April 19. It will happen at Terminal 5 in New York City and will air live on PPV. The announcement was initially made earlier this month during the Hard to Kill PPV event.
Rebellion is coming to Terminal 5 in New York City on April 19th LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/hHnV5wULOd
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 23, 2020
