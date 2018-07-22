Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Announces Date, Location For Bound For Glory

July 22, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GFW Bound For Glory

– Impact Wrestling has announced the date and location for Bound For Glory. The company’s next PPV takes place on October 14th in New York City, as you can see in the below video and tweet.

The announcement was made at Slammiversary. Our full report from that show is here.

