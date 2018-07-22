wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Announces Date, Location For Bound For Glory
– Impact Wrestling has announced the date and location for Bound For Glory. The company’s next PPV takes place on October 14th in New York City, as you can see in the below video and tweet.
The announcement was made at Slammiversary. Our full report from that show is here.
We're incredibly excited to announce that Bound For Glory is coming to New York City in the Melrose Ballroom on October 14th! #SlamXVI pic.twitter.com/Jg3q8v1oV8
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 23, 2018