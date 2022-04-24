wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Announces Date, Location for Slammiversary 2022
April 23, 2022 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling announced at tonight’s Rebellion event that Slammiversary 2022 will be held on Sunday, June 19th in Nashville, TN. Nashville is, of course, where Impact, then known as NWA: Total Nonstop Action, started 20 years ago.
Impact will also be holding Under Siege on May 7th. That show will be on the IMPACT Plus subscription service and IMPACT Insiders on YouTube.
GET READY FOR JUNE 19TH!
SLAMMIVERSARY 2022 on #FITE! pic.twitter.com/GzbbMzKcAc
— FITE (@FiteTV) April 24, 2022
The next time IMPACT Wrestling will present a special event, it will be on its IMPACT Plus subscription service and IMPACT Insiders on YouTube as Under Siege will be presented on May 7. pic.twitter.com/Ki1S6HAdBn
— Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) April 24, 2022
