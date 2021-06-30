wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Announces Fans Are Welcome At Post-Slammiversary Tapings

June 30, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling has announced that they will allow fans to attend their upcoming TV tapings following the Slammiversary PPV. The tapings happen on July 18-19, following Slammiversary on July 17. Tickets go on sale tomorrow. You can buy tickets here. Here’s a press release:

Tickets for the IMPACT Wrestling Shows Immediately After Slammiversary Go On-Sale on Thursday, July 1st

Action will be filmed for #IMPACTonAXSTV

A limited number of tickets will go on-sale Thursday, July 1st for the IMPACT Wrestling shows that will air on AXS TV immediately after the Slammiversary pay-per-view, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 17, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tickets to IMPACT shows on Sunday and Monday, July 18 & 19, go on-sale on Thursday, July 1st with two sessions scheduled for both days. Here is the schedule:

Session 1
Sunday, July 18, 3-6 p.m. CT

Session 2
Sunday, July 18, 7-10 p.m. CT

Session 3
Monday, July 19, 3-6 p.m. CT

Session 4
Monday, July 19, 7-10 p.m. CT

All sessions will be held at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, and will spotlight the fallout from Slammiversary.

