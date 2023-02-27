wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Announces Josh Alexander Director’s Cut For YouTube
February 27, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling posted an announcement on the company’s official Twitter that a Director’s Cut for the episode of Diary featuring Josh Alexander will premiere on their YouTube channel on February 28. The announcement states:
The over one-hour director’s cut @Walking_Weapon episode of Diary will premiere on our YouTube channel TOMORROW at 12pm ET.
🎬 – @JorgeBarbosa5
You can see the original post below.
🎬 – @JorgeBarbosa5 pic.twitter.com/ZaZiIzTrqR
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 27, 2023
