Impact Wrestling Announces Josh Alexander Director’s Cut For YouTube

February 27, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Fight Network Impact Wrestling Diary - Josh Alexander Image Credit: Impact Wrestling, Anthem

Impact Wrestling posted an announcement on the company’s official Twitter that a Director’s Cut for the episode of Diary featuring Josh Alexander will premiere on their YouTube channel on February 28. The announcement states:

The over one-hour director’s cut @Walking_Weapon episode of Diary will premiere on our YouTube channel TOMORROW at 12pm ET.

🎬 – @JorgeBarbosa5

You can see the original post below.

