wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Announces June TV Tapings in New York City

April 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Pursuit Twitch AEW logo

– Impact Wrestling is returning to New York City for their TV tapings in June. The company announced the news during tonight’s Impact Rebellion PPV. You can see video from the announcement below.

The tapings take place on June 6th and 7th from the Melrose Ballroom.

