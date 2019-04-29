wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Announces June TV Tapings in New York City
– Impact Wrestling is returning to New York City for their TV tapings in June. The company announced the news during tonight’s Impact Rebellion PPV. You can see video from the announcement below.
The tapings take place on June 6th and 7th from the Melrose Ballroom.
IMPACT Wrestling returns to the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on June 6th and 7th! pic.twitter.com/VByGcKrBet
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2019
