– Impact Wrestling has announced several matchups for the Summer Sizzler TV tapings this weekend in Atlanta, Georgia. The TV tapings will be held on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24 at Center Stage in Atlanta. Here are the announced lineups:

June 23

* Impact Wrestling World Championship Match: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Brian Myers

* Knockouts World Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taylor Wilde

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Angels

* Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel

* Lio Rush returns to Impact

* Courtney Rush vs. Gisele Shaw

* Masha Slamovich vs. KiLYNN King

June 24

* Trinity vs. Jai Vidal w/ Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans

* Mike Bailey vs. Kevin Knight

* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Nick Aldis & Lio Rush

* Deonna Purrazzo Open Challenge

* Rich Swann & Sami Callihan vs. Moose & Brian Myers