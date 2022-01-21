Impact Wrestling Announces Matches With Bullet Club and ROH Stars At This Weekend’s Tapings

Impact Wrestling has announced several matches for this weekend’s TV tapings in Florida, featuring ROH and NJPW stars. The taping happens tonight and tomorrow at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines. Tickets are priced at $15 and $30 and are still available here. The matches include:

January 21:

* Jay White, Chris Bey and Guerrillas of Destiny vs. Trey Miguel, Mike Bailey, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton

* Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

* Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green

January 22:

* No Disqualification: Brian Myers vs. W. Morrissey

* Jay White & The Guerrillas of Destiny vs. Violent By Design (Eric Young, Joe Doering, Deaner)

* The IInspiration vs. Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood

This Friday January 21st IMPACT Wrestling LIVE from the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, FL!