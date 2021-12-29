Impact Wrestling Announces Meet and Greets for Hard to Kill Weekend

Impact Wrestling has announced several meet and greets that will happen during the weekend of their Hard to Kill PPV on January 8-9. Here are details:

Meet The Good Brothers, The IInspiration & More During Hard To Kill Weekend Meet & Greets

On Saturday, January 8th and Sunday, January 9th, IMPACT Wrestling takes over Dallas for Hard To Kill weekend, featuring a series of can’t miss Meet & Greets. Don’t miss this opportunity to meet your favorite IMPACT stars and Knockouts!

All Meet & Greets will take place at The Factory before and after Hard To Kill and the IMPACT! on AXS TV tapings.

Saturday, January 8th at 5:30pm CT – The Good Brothers

Saturday, January 8th at 10pm CT – The IInspiration

Sunday, January 9th at 5:30pm CT – Mickie James & Rosemary

Sunday, January 9th at 10pm CT – Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green

