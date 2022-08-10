Impact Wrestling Announces New Matchups for Second City Slamm TV Tapings

– Impact Wrestling has announced four new matchups for the upcoming Second City Slamm TV tapings on Saturday, August 13, including Mike Bennett vs. Karl Anderson, VXT vs. Mia Yim & Jordynne Grace, and more. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Kenny King vs. Heath

* Killer Kelly vs. Savannah Evans

* Violent By Design vs. Motor City Time Splitters (KUSHIDA & The Motor City Machine Guns)

* Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Horus vs. Trey Miguel

* VXT vs. Mia Yim & Jordynne Grace

* Mike Bennett vs. Karl Anderson

* 6-Way Elimination Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Steve Maclin vs. Moose vs. Rich Swann vs. Bandido vs. Sami Callihan

The Impact Wrestling tapings are being held at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois. Tickets are available HERE.