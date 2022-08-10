wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Announces New Matchups for Second City Slamm TV Tapings
– Impact Wrestling has announced four new matchups for the upcoming Second City Slamm TV tapings on Saturday, August 13, including Mike Bennett vs. Karl Anderson, VXT vs. Mia Yim & Jordynne Grace, and more. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Kenny King vs. Heath
* Killer Kelly vs. Savannah Evans
* Violent By Design vs. Motor City Time Splitters (KUSHIDA & The Motor City Machine Guns)
* Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Horus vs. Trey Miguel
* VXT vs. Mia Yim & Jordynne Grace
* Mike Bennett vs. Karl Anderson
* 6-Way Elimination Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Steve Maclin vs. Moose vs. Rich Swann vs. Bandido vs. Sami Callihan
The Impact Wrestling tapings are being held at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois. Tickets are available HERE.
#IMPACTonAXSTV comes to Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL as @IMPACTWRESTLING presents #SecondCitySlamm THIS SATURDAY, featuring all your favorite IMPACT stars in action!
🎟️Tickets: https://t.co/yhQ6gwYQzD#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/VepsfIy6aF
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 10, 2022
More Trending Stories
- WWE Says It Found Additional $5 Million In Payments Made By Vince McMahon
- Backstage Rumor on Plans for WWE Title Match at Clash at the Castle
- Mark Henry Details Medical Issue That Prevents Him From Returning to the Ring
- Jim Ross Recalls Ron Simmons Winning WCW World Title In 1992, Impact Of Simmons Becoming First Black World Champion