wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Announces New One Night Only PPV in New York
– Impact Wrestling has announced a new One Night Only PPV, which will take place in Binghamton, New York next month. The PPV takes place on August 25th and is being co-promoted by Xcite Wrestling.
The full announcement is below:
IMPACT WRESTLING & XCITE WRESTLING PRESENT ONE NIGHT ONLY PAY PER VIEW
Saturday Night, August 25th
American Legion Post 80
76 Main St – Binghamton, NY
VIP Front Row Doors: 4:30 pm
General Admission Doors: 6:00 pm
Bell Time: 7:00 pm
Ticket Prices:
Reserved VIP Front Row: $50.00 (Sold Out)
General Admission: $15.00
Reserved Second Row: $25 (Not available until Front Row is sold out)
Impact Wrestling Talent Including:
– Eddie Edwards
– Moose
– Eli Drake
– LAX
– Alisha Edwards
– Fallah Bahh
– KM
More to be added soon!
VIP Front Row VIP Includes:
– Reserved Front Row Ticket
– Oversized Commemorative Poster signed by everyone on the show
– Pre-show Meet and Greet with the Stars of Impact
– Bonus Matches Featuring the talent of Xcite Wrestling not being featured on the Pay Per View
Tickets available right now at www.xcitewrestling.com/shop
Don’t forget to watch #IMPACTonPop tonight and every Thursday at 8pm