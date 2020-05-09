wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Announces New Post-Show ‘After Shock’ Starting Tuesday
May 9, 2020
Impact Wrestling has announced on Twitter that it will run a new post-show series called After Shock starting Tuesday on the company’s digital platforms. It will run each week and will be hosted by Don Callis and Jimmy Jacobs.
This isn’t the first time Impact has had a show like this. Back in 2010, they had a brief series called Reaction which aired after Impact in 2010.
BIG NEWS!
Starting this Tuesday, After Shock – a weekly IMPACT post-show featuring @TheDonCallis and Jimmy Jacobs – will premiere on IMPACT Wrestling's digital channels!
Tune in every week after IMPACT! pic.twitter.com/hzYHFr18iv
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 9, 2020
