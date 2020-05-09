wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Announces New Post-Show ‘After Shock’ Starting Tuesday

May 9, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling After Shock

Impact Wrestling has announced on Twitter that it will run a new post-show series called After Shock starting Tuesday on the company’s digital platforms. It will run each week and will be hosted by Don Callis and Jimmy Jacobs.

This isn’t the first time Impact has had a show like this. Back in 2010, they had a brief series called Reaction which aired after Impact in 2010.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

After Shock, Impact Wrestling, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading