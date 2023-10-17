– Impact Wrestling announced a partnership with the Goodman Theatre in Chicago, Illinois in conjunction with Bound for Glory Fallout. Impact will feature cast members of Lucha Teotl from the theatre. You can see the announcement below:

IMPACT Wrestling Partners With the Goodman Theatre in Chicago

IMPACT Wrestling is proud to partner with the prestigious Goodman Theatre in downtown Chicago.

IMPACT Wrestling presents its Lucha Libre Celebration on Sunday, October 22, in conjunction with the Bound For Glory Fallout show at Cicero Stadium – and IMPACT will welcome and honor cast members from LUCHA TEOTL, the current production at the Goodman Theatre (170 N. Dearborn Street). LUCHA TEOTL, from the writer and director team of Chris Ramirez and Jeff Colangelo, showcases the high drama and rich cultural history of lucha libre. Originally developed with Prism Movement Theater and produced in partnership with CLATA and the National Museum of National Mexican Art as part of 2023 Destinos Festival, actors and luchadores in masks representative of Aztec gods play out an exciting wrestling story about family, honor, tradition and redemption.

The Goodman Theatre transforms into a pro wrestling arena for LUCHA TEOTL, which runs through October 29. (For tickets, go to: https://www.goodmantheatre.org/show/lucha-teotl/ … Use code IMPACT for $30 main floor seats to LUCHA TEOTL.)

The IMPACT show on Sunday, October 22 is a Lucha Libre Celebration, featuring appearances by Konnan, Juventud Guerrera, Samuray Del Sol, Laredo Kid and Black Taurus. The Lucha Libre Celebration kicks off Sunday, October 22, at 5 p.m. with IMPACT’s first-ever “Lucha Fiesta” where a very limited number of fans will get exclusive access inside Cicero Stadium to a Q&A with all luchadores at the show, commemorative, numbered collectibles, autograph opportunities, photo-ops and a traditional fiesta feast with home-made tacos, rice, beans and more. The “Lucha Fiesta” is $100 and tickets are on-sale now at shopimpact.com.