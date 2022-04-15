Impact Wrestling Announces Partnership With Minor League Baseball Team

Impact Wrestling has announced a new partnership with the Hudson Valley Renegades, a Minor League Baseball affiliate of the New York Yankees. This will include a special promotion with the team. The announcement reads:

IMPACT Wrestling today announced multiple upcoming promotions in conjunction with the Hudson Valley Renegades, a Minor League Baseball affiliate of the New York Yankees that plays in the South Atlantic League, with their home games held at Dutchess Stadium in Wappingers Falls, New York.

IMPACT Wrestling is on the fast track to Poughkeepsie, N.Y., with the spring pay-per-view extravaganza, Rebellion, set for Saturday night, April 23rd. Championships will be defended, personal feuds will be settled and so much more LIVE from the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Then on Sunday, April 24th, fans will witness the fallout from Rebellion as the #IMPACTonAXSTV flagship weekly TV show also originates from the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie.

The partnership with IMPACT and the Renegades kicks off on Thursday, April 21, when four members of the IMPACT roster – Jordynne Grace, Rosemary, Gail Kim and Scott D’Amore – will be at the game for an in-game promotion.

Then, on Friday, April 22, Moose and Tasha Steelz will be at the Renegades game against Brooklyn and each will throw out the Ceremonial First Pitch.

The roles will be reversed on Sunday, April 24, when the Renegades will attend the IMPACT show and team representatives will throw out the Ceremonial First Pitch at the IMPACT show at the MJN Convention Center.

Founded in 2002, IMPACT is celebrating its 20th anniversary this summer at its SLAMMIVERSARY pay-per-view event in June. IMPACT Wrestling airs every Thursday night on AXS TV, starting at 8 p.m. ET. The IMPACT roster features Moose (a former NFL player), Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Matt Cardona, Trey Miguel, plus the Knockouts Division featuring such stars as Tasha Steelz, Mickie James, Deonna Purrazzo, Madison Rayne, and Rosemary, among others.