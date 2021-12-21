Impact Wrestling Announces Partnership With Serious Pizza in Dallas for Ticket Promotion

– Imapct Wrestling has announced a promotional partnership with Serious Pizza in Dallas, Texas for the upcoming Hard to Kill and Impact TV tapings scheduled for Dallas on January 8-9. Serious Pizza boxes will be packaged with an Impact flyer for Dallas shows with discount ticket information. Here’s the announcement:

IMPACT Wrestling Partners With Serious Pizza in Dallas

IMPACT is proud to partner with Serious Pizza, serving supersized pizza in Dallas, a 5-minute drive from The Factory – home of Hard To Kill and IMPACT! on AXS TV on January 8-9. All Serious Pizza boxes now have an IMPACT flyer for the Dallas shows and discount ticket info.

