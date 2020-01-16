wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Announces Return of TNA for One Night Event
January 16, 2020 | Posted by
– TNA (Total Nonstop Action Wrestling) is making a return, for one night at least. Impact Wrestling announced that TNA is coming back “for one night only” as part of WrestleCon 2020. The event will be held on Friday, April 3 at 7:00 pm local time. Tickets for the event will go on sale on Monday, Jan. 20 at 12:00 pm EST. You can check out the announcement below.
There's no place like home.
TNA officially returns for one night only on Friday, April 3rd at 7pm.
Tickets go on sale on Monday at 12pm EST at https://t.co/6BISigVGvG! pic.twitter.com/o19R8OVO4z
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 16, 2020
