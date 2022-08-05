wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Announces Return To Nashville For Victory Road PPV
August 5, 2022 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced that they will return to Nashville on September 23 for their Victory Road PPV. There will also be TV tapings on September 24. Both nights will take place at Skyway Studios. Tickets are on sale now and can be found here.
Both PWInsider and Fightful Select report that the show was originally meant to take place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, but plans changed due to scheduling issues.
.@IMPACTWRESTLING Wrestling Makes Its Return to Nashville for #VictoryRoad & #VictoryRoadFallout on September 23rd & 24th!
Be there LIVE🎟️: https://t.co/hFe5NdgSiZ
Read More: https://t.co/gI5KXIMvES#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/PoDBWTvKjd
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 5, 2022
