wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Announces Return To Nashville For Victory Road PPV

August 5, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Victory Road Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced that they will return to Nashville on September 23 for their Victory Road PPV. There will also be TV tapings on September 24. Both nights will take place at Skyway Studios. Tickets are on sale now and can be found here.

Both PWInsider and Fightful Select report that the show was originally meant to take place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, but plans changed due to scheduling issues.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Victory Road, Impact Wrestling, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading