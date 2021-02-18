wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Announces Sacrifice As Impact Plus Special For March
February 18, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced that the next Impact Plus streaming special will be Sacrifice on March 13. As with Impact’s other programming during the pandemic, it will emanate from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN.
Impact first used the Sacrifice name in 2005 until 2012. It then appeared sporadically in 2014 and 2016 before returning last February. Last year’s event featured then-Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard defeating X Division Champion Ace Austin.
BREAKING: Our next @IMPACTPlusApp exclusive event will be #Sacrifice on Saturday, March 13th! pic.twitter.com/Vp6GQC856M
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 18, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Kyle O’Reilly Stretchered Out After Tonight’s NXT, Reportedly Done As Part of Storyline
- Drew McIntyre Reacts to Kenny Omega Being Called ‘WWE Champion’ On AEW Dynamite
- Natalya, Liv Morgan & More Call Out WWE on FOX Twitter Account For Women’s “Build Your Team” Meme
- Roman Reigns Responds To Fan Who Says He’s Not Being Heel Enough On Twitter