Impact Wrestling Announces Sacrifice As Impact Plus Special For March

Impact Wrestling has announced that the next Impact Plus streaming special will be Sacrifice on March 13. As with Impact’s other programming during the pandemic, it will emanate from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN.

Impact first used the Sacrifice name in 2005 until 2012. It then appeared sporadically in 2014 and 2016 before returning last February. Last year’s event featured then-Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard defeating X Division Champion Ace Austin.