Impact Wrestling Announces Sacrifice Is Sold Out

A recent tweet from Impact Wrestling revealed that the Sacrifice live show in Windsor, ON has been sold out. Their post states:

BREAKING: #Sacrifice LIVE this Friday on IMPACT Plus from St Clair College in Windsor, ON, Canada is officially SOLD OUT. Very limited tickets remain for #SacrificeFallout this Saturday so make sure you don’t miss out: https://eventbrite.ca/e/impact-wrestling-sacrifice-and-sacrifice-fallout-tickets-467133858947

You can see the original tweet below.