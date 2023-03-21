wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Announces Sacrifice Is Sold Out
A recent tweet from Impact Wrestling revealed that the Sacrifice live show in Windsor, ON has been sold out. Their post states:
BREAKING: #Sacrifice LIVE this Friday on IMPACT Plus from St Clair College in Windsor, ON, Canada is officially SOLD OUT.
Very limited tickets remain for #SacrificeFallout this Saturday so make sure you don’t miss out: https://eventbrite.ca/e/impact-wrestling-sacrifice-and-sacrifice-fallout-tickets-467133858947
