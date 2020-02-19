Impact Wrestling Announces Signing Of Chris Bey

Just hours after his name was referenced by Cody as a potential AEW pick-up, Chris Bey has signed with Impact Wrestling. Impact announced on Tuesday night that they’ve signed Bey, as you can see below.

Bey was referenced during Cody’s media call on Tuesday as someone that he was looking at as a potential signing for AEW’s singles division. Bey has worked for a host of companies including Championship Wrestling From Hollywood, Future Stars of Wrestling, Bar Wrestling and more. He worked the Impact TV tapings earlier this month.