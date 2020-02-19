wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Announces Signing Of Chris Bey
February 18, 2020 | Posted by
Just hours after his name was referenced by Cody as a potential AEW pick-up, Chris Bey has signed with Impact Wrestling. Impact announced on Tuesday night that they’ve signed Bey, as you can see below.
Bey was referenced during Cody’s media call on Tuesday as someone that he was looking at as a potential signing for AEW’s singles division. Bey has worked for a host of companies including Championship Wrestling From Hollywood, Future Stars of Wrestling, Bar Wrestling and more. He worked the Impact TV tapings earlier this month.
BREAKING: We're incredibly excited to announce that @DashingChrisBey has signed with IMPACT Wrestling! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/lY3ngcE9Pj
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 19, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Eve Torres Shares Account of President Donald Trump ‘Forcefully’ Grabbing Her During 2009 WWE Press Event
- Stephanie McMahon and Sheamus Issue Statements on NASCAR’s Ryan Newman Following Crash
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Randy Savage Wanting to Prove A Point to Vince McMahon When He Came to WCW
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Sherri Martel Dragging Sapphire Into the Shower & Forcing Her To Shower