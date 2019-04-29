wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Announces Slammiversary XVII For July

April 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Slammiversary XVII

– Impact Wrestling has announced its next PPV, Slammiversary XVII. The PPV will take place on July 7th in Dallas, Texas. You can see the announcement video below for the event, which does not yet have a specific venue.

The announcement was made during tonight’s Impact Rebellion PPV. You can see our full review of that here.

Slammiversary, Jeremy Thomas

