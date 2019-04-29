wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Announces Slammiversary XVII For July
April 28, 2019 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has announced its next PPV, Slammiversary XVII. The PPV will take place on July 7th in Dallas, Texas. You can see the announcement video below for the event, which does not yet have a specific venue.
The announcement was made during tonight’s Impact Rebellion PPV. You can see our full review of that here.
