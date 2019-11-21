Impact Wrestling Announces South African TV Deal

Impact Wrestling has announced a new multi-year TV deal with e.TV in Africa, which officially begins in January 2020. Here’s a press release:

IMPACT Wrestling Lands Major African Broadcast Deal with e.tv

New Multi-Year Agreement Covers More Than 400 Annual Broadcast Hours on South Africa’s Most-Viewed English-Language Channel

TORONTO – IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment and one of the world’s largest professional wrestling organizations, announced today a new multi-year television deal which will make e.tv the home of IMPACT Wrestling across more than 50 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The exclusive broadcast deal will showcase IMPACT Wrestling’s flagship weekly shows IMPACT! and Xplosion, plus four annual pay-per-view spectaculars, its new IMPACT Plus Presents monthly event series and library content.

Beginning in January 2020, IMPACT! will air weekly on e.tv and rebroadcast specific program content on e.tv’s free-to-air satellite platform Openview.

“Africa has always been a strong market for IMPACT Wrestling, where our passionate fans continue to engage with our content on multiple platforms,” said Ed Nordholm, Chief Corporate Officer of Anthem Sports & Entertainment and president of IMPACT Wrestling. “We are thrilled to bring professional wrestling back to e.tv, where the sport has a long history and track record of success.”

“e.tv is proud to be the home of Impact Wrestling across Sub-Saharan Africa. We received enormous traction from having aired wrestling on our channels a few years ago, and it is only befitting that we bring back content that highly resonates with our audience. We hope to build the IMPACT Wrestling brand on our multi-channel platforms for many years to come,” said Marlon Davids, MD, echannels.

IMPACT Wrestling is renowned for its world-class roster of athletes, led by IMPACT World Champion Sami Callihan and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, legends Rob Van Dam and Rhino, third-generation superstar Tessa Blanchard, high-flying X-Division stars such as Rich Swann and TJP, former NFL player Moose, Brian Cage, Eddie Edwards, and Michael Elgin, plus the Knockouts, including Champion Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary, Tenille Dashwood, and others.

Since its inception in 2002, IMPACT! has been a leading destination for professional wrestling fans, televised globally in 120 countries, while growing its popularity and reach on YouTube, Twitch, Pluto, and social media platforms.

For more information, visit www.impactwrestling.com.