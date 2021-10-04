Impact Wrestling Announces Turning Point For Las Vegas in November

Impact Wrestling has announced their first event after Bound for Glory will be Turning Point, which happens on November 20. It takes place at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas and will stream live on Impact+. It will be followed by two days of TV tapings on November 21 and 22. Tickets go on sale on October 15.

