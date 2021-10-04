wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Announces Turning Point For Las Vegas in November
October 4, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced their first event after Bound for Glory will be Turning Point, which happens on November 20. It takes place at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas and will stream live on Impact+. It will be followed by two days of TV tapings on November 21 and 22. Tickets go on sale on October 15.
BREAKING: #TurningPoint will be LIVE from Sam's Town in Las Vegas on November 20th, followed by two days of television tapings!
Tickets will go on sale on October 15th! pic.twitter.com/TERIsBhzF4
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 4, 2021
