wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Announces Turning Point For Las Vegas in November

October 4, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Turning Point

Impact Wrestling has announced their first event after Bound for Glory will be Turning Point, which happens on November 20. It takes place at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas and will stream live on Impact+. It will be followed by two days of TV tapings on November 21 and 22. Tickets go on sale on October 15.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Turning Point, Impact Wrestling, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading