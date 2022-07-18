wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Announces TV Tapings For Louisville This November
July 18, 2022 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced two sets of TV tapings this November as they will return to Louisville, KY. Over Drive happens on November 18 while Kentucky Chaos takes place on November 19. Both events will happen at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall. Tickets are on sale now. They will stream on IMPACT Plus and IMPACT Wrestling Ultimate Insiders.
We RETURN to Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY for #OVERDRIVE & #KENTUCKYCHAOS November 18-19th!
TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW!
Here: https://t.co/xBW9Alr8ds
#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/jDrMl6X4ZX
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2022
