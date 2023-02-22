wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Announces Two More Matches For This Weekend’s TV Taping

February 22, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced two matches for this weekend’s TV tapings at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. Josh Alexander will face KENTA in a match for the Impact World Championship, assuming Alexander retains at No Surrender. Meanwhile, Mike Bailey will take on Shane Haste. Bailey and KENTA had originally been set for a match, but it seems plans changed. Here’s the updated lineup

Night One:
* Josh Alexander vs. KENTA (if Alexander retains at No Surrender, this will be a title match)
* Mike Bailey vs. Shane Haste

Night Two:
* Josh Alexander, Rich Swann & Frankie Kazarian vs. Ace Austin, Chris Bey & KENTA

