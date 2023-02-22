Impact Wrestling Announces Two More Matches For This Weekend’s TV Taping

Impact Wrestling has announced two matches for this weekend’s TV tapings at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. Josh Alexander will face KENTA in a match for the Impact World Championship, assuming Alexander retains at No Surrender. Meanwhile, Mike Bailey will take on Shane Haste. Bailey and KENTA had originally been set for a match, but it seems plans changed. Here’s the updated lineup

Night One:

* Josh Alexander vs. KENTA (if Alexander retains at No Surrender, this will be a title match)

* Mike Bailey vs. Shane Haste

Night Two:

* Josh Alexander, Rich Swann & Frankie Kazarian vs. Ace Austin, Chris Bey & KENTA