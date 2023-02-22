wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Announces Two More Matches For This Weekend’s TV Taping
Impact Wrestling has announced two matches for this weekend’s TV tapings at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. Josh Alexander will face KENTA in a match for the Impact World Championship, assuming Alexander retains at No Surrender. Meanwhile, Mike Bailey will take on Shane Haste. Bailey and KENTA had originally been set for a match, but it seems plans changed. Here’s the updated lineup
Night One:
* Josh Alexander vs. KENTA (if Alexander retains at No Surrender, this will be a title match)
* Mike Bailey vs. Shane Haste
Night Two:
* Josh Alexander, Rich Swann & Frankie Kazarian vs. Ace Austin, Chris Bey & KENTA
BREAKING: In an update to this Saturday's #NoSurrenderFallout Night 1 at @samstownlv in Las Vegas, @Walking_Weapon will face @KENTAG2S in a HUGE first time ever match while @SpeedballBailey will now face the debuting @ShaneTMDK!
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/Pm4hwEj6Hv pic.twitter.com/SdxZn2SwMC
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 22, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Jim Cornette’s Wife Says Unofficial Facebook Group Has Been Posting On Cornette’s Behalf
- Booker T on Kenny Omega Possibly Leaving AEW And Joining WWE
- MJF Responds to Fan Idea He Become the New Leader of the Bullet Club
- Backstage Update on Triple H Allegedly Being ‘Underwhelmed’ By Returning WWE Superstars