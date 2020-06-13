wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Asks Its Talent To Back Out Of Virtual Basement Wrestling Game
June 13, 2020 | Posted by
As we’ve previously reported, the company Virtual Basement is developing a next-gen wrestling game featuring many wrestlers on the independent scene, with the latest additions being Taynara Conti and Petey Williams. A new video from Smacktalks about the game (via Fightful) revealed that Impact Wrestling has asked its talent to pull out of the project and will not allow anyone new to sign on.
Previously announced talent from Impact includes Williams, Su Yung, Ken Shamrock, Kylie Rae, Fallah Bahh and Rich Swann. Only Shamrock will be exempt from Impact’s new ruling. Virtual Basement has confirmed that he is still part of the game’s roster. Impact has yet to officially comment on the matter.
