Impact Wrestling Audience Drops Below 100,000 Viewers

– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the ratings for the Thursday, August 26 edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Thursday’s episode drew an overnight audience of 98,000 viewers. That’s down from last week’s audience of 126,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demographic, the show drew a 0.03 rating, which is down from last week’s 0.04 rating. The show did not make the Showbuzz Daily Cable Top 150 rankings for Thursday night.