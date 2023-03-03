Impact Wrestling Audience, Rating Down For Last Week’s Show

Last week’s episode of Impact Wrestling slipped in its rating and audience from the previous week. Wrestlenomics reports that the February 23rd episode of Impact scored a 0.01 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 87,000 viewers, down a tick and 5.4% from the 0.02 demo rating and 92,000 viewers for the February 16th episode.

The demo rating for last week was tied with two weeks prior, while the audience was was still above that episode’s 81,000 viewers.

Impact is averaging a 0.014 demo rating and 93,000 viewers in 2023 to date, compared to a 0.03 demo rating and 122,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.