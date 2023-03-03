wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Audience, Rating Down For Last Week’s Show
March 2, 2023 | Posted by
Last week’s episode of Impact Wrestling slipped in its rating and audience from the previous week. Wrestlenomics reports that the February 23rd episode of Impact scored a 0.01 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 87,000 viewers, down a tick and 5.4% from the 0.02 demo rating and 92,000 viewers for the February 16th episode.
The demo rating for last week was tied with two weeks prior, while the audience was was still above that episode’s 81,000 viewers.
Impact is averaging a 0.014 demo rating and 93,000 viewers in 2023 to date, compared to a 0.03 demo rating and 122,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.
More Trending Stories
- Details On Who Has Been Writing Bloodline Segments in WWE
- Britt Baker Says AEW All Out Press Scrum and Brawl Was ‘Heartbreaking’
- Jim Ross On Hulk Hogan’s 2003 WWE Return, Why Raven Struggled In the Company
- Chris Jericho On Being The First Undisputed WWE Champion, AEW Hitting San Francisco For the First Time