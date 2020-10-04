Impact Wrestling Averaged 151,000 Viewers In Q3 2020

Wrestlenomics has posted new data and graphs online which reveal that Impact Wrestling averaged 151,000 viewers on AXS TV in the third quarter of this year. In the key 18-49 demographic, it only averaged 42,000 viewers for the quarter. Compare this to the show with the highest viewership, WWE Smackdown, which averaged 2.037 million viewers and 683,000 viewers in the demo.

Impact’s lowest viewership this quarter came on September 1 and September 8, where it had 102,000 viewers and 78,000 viewers respectively (31,000 and 22,000 in the 18-49 demo). These were the weeks when it went head-to-head with WWE NXT. Once NXT went back to Wednesdays, Impact’s very next episode was up to 170,000 on September 15 and then 200,000 on September 22.